Just over a month after the falling out with José Mourinho, referee Marco Serra is preparing to return to the pitch. The whistle from Turin has in fact been included by The Hague among the referees designated for the 31st day of Serie B: he will be the first official of Venezia-Como. On 28 February Serra ended up at the center of the controversy due to the disrespectful remarks addressed to the Roma coach during the match against Cremonese (in that case he had been employed as fourth official). An episode that cost Special One a 2-match disqualification who – both on the pitch and in the locker room – had attacked Serra following the offenses received.