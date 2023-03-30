The referee, still awaiting the decision of the federal prosecutor after the dispute with the Giallorossi coach in Cremona, has been designated for the Serie B match
Just over a month after the falling out with José Mourinho, referee Marco Serra is preparing to return to the pitch. The whistle from Turin has in fact been included by The Hague among the referees designated for the 31st day of Serie B: he will be the first official of Venezia-Como. On 28 February Serra ended up at the center of the controversy due to the disrespectful remarks addressed to the Roma coach during the match against Cremonese (in that case he had been employed as fourth official). An episode that cost Special One a 2-match disqualification who – both on the pitch and in the locker room – had attacked Serra following the offenses received.
REFERRAL
—
The Zini episode ended up under the scrutiny of the federal prosecutor who, after having listened to those directly concerned, had communicated to Serra an imminent referral. However, after obtaining a second hearing with the prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè, the race director is still waiting for the prosecutor’s ruling. And, in the meantime, he’s ready to go back to refereeing.
March 30, 2023 (change March 30, 2023 | 12:46)
