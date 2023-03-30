The Brazilian far-right Jair Messias Bolsonaro, 68, has returned to his homeland this Wednesday from Orlando (Florida), where he has been installed since the end of December. The former president returns with the intention of leading the Brazilian right and the opposition to his successor at the head of the government, the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 77, but his room for maneuver will depend on how the multiple investigations he has evolve. open. To begin with, the police have summoned him next Wednesday the 5th to testify about some jewels given to him by the Saudi royal family that he took home irregularly. Bolsonaro has landed early in the morning in Brasilia aboard a regular flight. For the first time in three decades of his political career, he has no immunity.

“We are going to make sure that those personnel who are in power for now, and for a short time, cannot do what they want with our nation,” he has already declared at his party’s headquarters in Brasilia. The Liberal Party, with which he ran for office, dominates Congress. During these three months, the ultra-Brazilian has dedicated himself to leading the life of an ordinary citizen with visits to hamburger restaurants, stores and sporadic public events: one with Donald Trump and the rest, aimed at his compatriots.

Bolsonaro, who has never come to admit defeat in the elections, left for the United States by surprise on December 30 on a trip that no one announced in advance. In this way, he avoided participating in the solemn ceremony of handing over power to his successor. A week after the inauguration of the leader of the Brazilian left as president, a crowd of Bolsonaristas carried out the most violent attack suffered by Brazilian democracy in decades with the assault on the headquarters of Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court. Among the various cases in which he is being investigated by the courts and the police, is the accusation of having encouraged the assault, which for three hours shook Brazilian democracy.

The most recent accusation against Bolsonaro has to do with some valuable diamond jewelry (valued at more than three million euros) a gift from the royal family of Saudi Arabia that he did not declare as he should and tried to stay. But he is also being investigated in various instances for spreading falsehoods about electronic ballot boxes, for the irresponsible management of the pandemic, for the alleged genocide of indigenous people, etc. In Brazil, it is considered more likely that the courts will disqualify him for eight years from running in the elections, than that he will be jailed.

Bolsonaro, surrounded by police, greets his followers in Brasilia, this Thursday. EVARISTO JULIANO DE SA EVARISTO SA (AFP)

Hundreds of fans, dressed in soccer team jerseys, have come to the airport to receive him. Bolsonaro’s plane landed at 6:38 a.m. (local time, five more hours in mainland Spain), somewhat earlier than the scheduled time. He and his party wanted a massive reception at the airport facilities, but the police and the authorities decided that for security it was better to avoid any riot. The far-right has left the aerodrome in an official car and with a police escort in his capacity as former president and has headed to the headquarters of the Liberal Party to meet his children, his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, who has just embarked on an incipient political career of his own, and with like-minded parliamentarians.

Former President Bolsonaro announced a week ago that he would definitely return this Thursday. In other words, he has landed when Lula is about to complete the first three months of a mandate that began in an extremely convulsive manner and has not yet gained traction. Lula is in Brasilia and not in China on an official visit, as initially planned, because pneumonia forced him to cancel at the last minute the most important trip he has made so far, which included a meeting with his counterpart, Xi Jinping.

In less than a hundred days, Brazil has witnessed an assault on the institutions in Brasilia that seemed like a copy of the assault on the Capitol by Trumpists and that ended with 1,500 detainees. That invasion was followed by Lula’s decision to dismiss the head of the Army for lack of confidence. And the current president, who won by the bare minimum in the closest elections in Brazil’s history, faces notable difficulties in forming a parliamentary majority and finalizing plans to revive the economy. In addition, this Friday will be the anniversary of the 1964 military coup, a date that when Bolsonaro became president was officially commemorated in the barracks.

True to form, Bolsonaro has made ambivalent statements about his future. “I am not going to lead any opposition,” he declared on the eve of his return to CNN Brazil. But he has also proclaimed his intention to “tour Brazil, to do politics” flying the flag of the conservative right, which during his tenure was a powerful political movement. But the defeat, by less than two million votes and after casting a million doubts about the voting system without proof, left Bolsonaro shocked and depressed. From election night until the end of his term, he disappeared from the public scene, plunged into almost absolute silence while thousands of his supporters camped outside barracks throughout the country demanding that the military intervene to prevent Lula from take over the reins of the country for a third term.

The commercial plane in which former President Bolsonaro has arrived in Brasilia this Thursday from Florida, where he has been installed since he lost power. Luis Nova (EFE)

