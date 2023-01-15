The match between the two teams witnessed controversy over the authenticity of Manchester United’s first goal scored by Bruno Fernandez, as Marcus Rashford’s offside appeared, which seemed to interfere in the game.

And the British newspaper “Daily Mail” indicated that Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji complained to the referee with Kyle Walker and Grealish after the match, as the three players asked why the referee did not return to the “mouse” technology.

And the “Daily Mail” quoted Dutch journalist Jan Age Fjortoft as saying that Grealish, who scored City’s only goal in the match, was “very frustrated” but not “aggressive” when he expressed his anger in the tunnel after the match against Maguire.

Fjortoft added that a discussion also took place between Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag.

Statements by Manuel Akanji