The match between the two teams witnessed controversy over the authenticity of Manchester United’s first goal scored by Bruno Fernandez, as Marcus Rashford’s offside appeared, which seemed to interfere in the game.
And the British newspaper “Daily Mail” indicated that Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji complained to the referee with Kyle Walker and Grealish after the match, as the three players asked why the referee did not return to the “mouse” technology.
And the “Daily Mail” quoted Dutch journalist Jan Age Fjortoft as saying that Grealish, who scored City’s only goal in the match, was “very frustrated” but not “aggressive” when he expressed his anger in the tunnel after the match against Maguire.
Fjortoft added that a discussion also took place between Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag.
Statements by Manuel Akanji
- City defender Akanji insisted the goal should not have counted, saying after the game: “Rashford chases the ball for 30 meters offside. I think he’s two or three meters in front of me.”
- I watched Rashford chase the ball until the last minute. For me it is clear interference.
- Akanji targeted the officials in the match and asked how well they dealt with the meeting, explaining: “I spoke to the assistant referee and he asked me, “Did Rashford touch the ball?” I said, “No, but he chased it for a long time and tried to take advantage of it until the last minute.”
- For me in this situation the referee has to at least look at it.
