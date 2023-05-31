The program Today Apparently it is at its worst moment, since for months they have not reached the rating desired, they have not even been able to match the competition, but it has also been commented that after the dismissal From Adamari López things have become even more complicated.

Diogenes Lluberes has become the producer of Today for a few months and was responsible for having fired Adamari Lopeza situation that bothered many viewers, who were already used to seeing the Puerto Rican host who had been in the morning for years, where she formed a great bond with the public.

And it is according to the journalist Chamonic that the producer supposedly mistreated the recent drivers tremendously when he learned that the broadcast has not been able to take off in audience, since the results he expected have not come out as such.

Adamari López was the center of attention on Hoy Día/Instagram

As for Adamari López, she is very happy enjoying life, since she has shared the best moments through her social networks where her fans tell her that they miss her too much, but she has also made it clear that the public continues to love her, since they always let you know in their publications.

“Well, someone tell this fourth-rate producer that he is not useful too, because it is reflected in his program !!, “But for me, Adamari is the one who gave the rating … I do not understand why fire her”, “He Having voted for Adamari is the karma that this program now has”, “But he wanted to take out @adamarilopez @hoydia play again with your audience and with Ada and look, I never saw God again @telemundo”, the networks write.

