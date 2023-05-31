Bahamas

An 18-year-old from Louisiana, Cameron Robbins, has been missing for several days after he jumped off a sunset party boat for a bet while celebrating his graduation in the Bahamas. Blurry video shows Robbins swimming in the water and walking away from a shadow, prompting speculation that he may have been attacked by a shark. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force has confirmed that the area is infested with aggressive sharks. Despite research efforts, the likelihood of survival decreases, especially considering that Robbins may not have been wearing a life jacket and was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the dive.



00:37