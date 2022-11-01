“I have decided to expand the evacuation zone 15 kilometers from the Dnipro River,” Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed governor of Kherson, said in a letter posted on Telegram.“.

Also, it can be read on the account of the administration of Kakhovka, one of the cities covered by the new evictions, “Forced eviction measures will be applied from November 6 to the remaining people.“.

The same source stated that “the evacuations will be carried out by land.”“.

“There is a danger of flooding” part of the left bank of the Dnipro River in the face of “a possible massive missile attack on the Kakhovka Dam,” said Saldo, who was addressing residents of Kherson, a Ukrainian region annexed by Moscow at the end of September.“.

The governor described the period as “difficult” as Kyiv’s forces have been waging an offensive in the region for weeks and advancing from west to east despite the resistance of the Russian army.