United States.- It has achieved it once again, the one crowned as the “halloween queen“, Heidi klumdoes his thing again and leaves everyone stunned by showing off his costume for the 2022 Halloween celebration, unleashing all kinds of reactions.

Many were left speechless when they saw the Victoria’s Secret supermodel like a grotesque giant worm for which he spent more than 10 hours with makeup professionals and transformation experts.

this 2022, Halloween was once again from the famousrecovering his crown after two years of pandemic that suspended his emblematic parties, but this time it could not happen again, so he gave himself to his new character and once again was a trend for his outfit.

Heidi klum He could barely move in his giant earthworm costume.At some point, she even offered interviews from the ground, while she crawled very devoted to her character.

Through their social networks, the famous 49-year-old shared some photos of her grotesque outfit and received all kinds of reactions: “Happy Halloworm!”, he wrote in the publication.

Journalists and celebrities present at this year’s Halloween party were speechless with Heidi’s occurrences, highlighting that it has been one of the best outfits she has had in her entire career. It should be noted that Klum is considered the queen of the celebration due to the costumes with which she has surprised everyone.