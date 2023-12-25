Perhaps Musk's most successful achievements in 2023 were to force the world to pay attention to the news of his platform, which lived a year full of dramatic events, the most severe of which was the announcement of the death of the blue bird in July 2023 and the birth of the new identity represented by “X”.

The dramatic events associated with Elon Musk’s platform did not stop at the borders of changing its identity, as all the news related to They continued to maintain the trademark, and Google Play and the App Store (Apple) threatened to remove the application from their stores, leading to a crisis of the spread of misleading information, and its impact on the credibility of X.

The emergence of a Twitter killer

In the midst of all these events, in early July of 2023, Which prompted Elon Musk to accuse Meta of systematic, deliberate, and illegal misappropriation of X's trade secrets, in addition to infringement of intellectual property rights.

The dramatic atmosphere that has haunted the Events between Hamas and Israel on October 7, 2023. At this time, the New York Times reported that the X platform may lose up to $75 million in advertising revenue by the end of this year, with dozens of major brands stopping their marketing campaigns on the platform due to… Inciting and anti-Semitic rhetoric spread on the platform, before Elon Musk announced the return of many advertisers to the platform.

High numbers of users

Elon Musk had announced in July 2023 that the number of monthly users of the With no party being able to determine the exact number of these people due to the large amount of fake accounts present on the platform, which is the justification that Musk tried to invoke during the year 2022 to evade the process of completing the Twitter purchase deal for $44 billion, by saying that the previous Twitter management concealed About the truth about this matter.

On the road to becoming “everything”

Amid this atmosphere full of troubling events, Elon Musk still insists that what awaits the It provides messaging services, social networking, making payments, subscriptions, utility bills, food delivery requests, booking plane and train tickets, requesting transportation, and many other things.

Twitter… is virtually dead

Technology specialist, Engineer Muhammad Al-Numan, said in an interview with “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that technical platforms in the world usually witness many transformations, but Twitter’s transformation into Great for the platform's business model, including the algorithms of appearance and absolute freedom, to express opinions that it now provides to users with various scientific and academic backgrounds, and varying intellectual levels, pointing out that the change has reached the system of personal and institutional documentation, which the platform adopts, and even the way content makers generate profits has been changed. This is what makes us certain that there is a radical change in the X platform from its predecessor, Twitter, which means that the Twitter application as we know it is actually dead.

Big change takes years

According to Al-Numan, Musk dreams of turning the Pointing out that despite the great challenge that Musk will face in the process of this transformation, the bets of influencers and businessmen are always in Musk’s favor, based on his previous work in SpaceX, Tesla, Starlink, and others. Therefore, it is not unlikely that we will see the X platform transformed. To implement “everything”, but this will not happen immediately in 2024. Rather, it may take a few years to be fully implemented.

Drama.. Will it be repeated in 2024?

Al-Numan believes that the On the

A year full of clashes

For his part, the developer of technological applications, Hisham Al-Natour, says that during 2023, the Many users leave the platform if they do not like the decision to convert the blue verification mark into a paid mark. Recently, during a television interview, he insulted and insulted the companies that decided to stop advertising on the platform, pointing out that the matter reached Musk during the year 2023, threatening to make an alternative phone. For iPhone and Android phones, if the X application has been removed from the Google Play and App Store stores.

No one knows the true financial situation

Al-Natour stressed that Musk, since his foray into Twitter in 2022, has determined the course of the scene that awaits the platform in the coming years, which will be full of strange, controversial and even ill-considered steps, and this is what prompted him to retract many of the decisions that he took during his career in managing the platform. Just like what happened when he blocked the accounts of a number of journalists who criticized his actions, which was met with a loud threat from the European Union, indicating that no one actually knows the truth about the financial situation of the platform, which has turned into a private company, as until now there is no official announcement. Accurate and clear about what X has achieved under Musk's leadership.

More steps out of the ordinary

Al-Natour called for anticipating the role that the More dramatic events and out-of-the-ordinary steps will make the platform’s name top global news headlines for the third year in a row.