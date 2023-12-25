Manchester United, Ratcliffe's entry into the club and the strategy for the future

The Manchester Unitedone of the most successful football clubs in the world, is further strengthened with the entry into the company of one of the richest men in the world: the British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe. The owner of the petrochemical giant Ineosannounced his entry into the club with a participation “up to 25%” of the 20-time English champions and will invest – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – 300 million dollars in his Old Trafford stadium. As part of the deal, United said Ratcliffe will take responsibility for the club's football operations. “As part of the transaction, Ineos has accepted the Board's request to delegate responsibility for managing football operations of the club,” the club said in a statement. “This will include all aspects of the men's and women's football operations and academies, as well as two seats on the board of directors of Manchester United PLC and on the boards of directors of Manchester United Football Club”. It is expected that the agreement will come into force within six to eight weeks and therefore, at least officially, the English tycoon will not be able to influence the January transfer window. It is the first time that an external shareholder has Glazer enter so massively in the capital of the club since it was taken over by the family of American billionaires.

The Ineos of Ratcliffe – continues Il Sole – also owns the Nice, French Ligue 1 club, Swiss Super League side FC Lausanne-Sport, and works with Racing Club Abidjan of Ivory Coast's Ligue One. It is also behind the Grenadiers, one of the most successful cycling teams in the world. Even the sheik Jassim bin Hamad al Thani of Qatar was trying to buy the club, but abandoned the process, saying he would not increase his offer of 6 billion dollarsleaving the British billionaire to strike a deal with the owners, the Glazer family.

