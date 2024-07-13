Baja California.- The football passion overflowed among the fanscrossed the boundaries: of the hitsmoved to the gunshots. And a man was taken in Serious condition still hospital.

There are rumors that he apparently passed away.

This Friday night, during the Football game at the Caliente stadium, between the teams of Xolos from Tijuana and Chivas de Guadalajaraa fuss broke out brawlwhere the punching and kicks were shared among several fans of both teams, a situation that was videotaped by some and uploaded to social networks.

The news outlet En Línea BC reported that, after the fight either brawl inside of the stadiumthe fight between fans continued outside the Xolos stadium, in the parking lot, and it was there that someone took out a firearm and fired.

One of the fans was injured, presumably in the head; police and rescuers intervened as soon as possible and took the injured man to a hospital.

It was noted that he was in serious health condition.

The publication does not specify the identity of the injured person, nor which team he supports. It also does not clarify whether there were any arrests.

There are those who report that even the injured man has already died.