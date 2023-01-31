Where Volkswagen ignores Tesla’s price reduction, they are more concerned about it at Ford in America. Financial Times reports that the price of the Mach-E will drop as much as $5,900. Customers who have just ordered a car and are waiting for their electric Ford will also benefit from the price reduction. In the Netherlands, Ford came up with an appropriate answer much earlier.

In the Netherlands, the prices of the Ford Mustang Mach-E are not going down, because they have recently fallen. You could call it foresight. Unfortunately for Ford, the news of this price cut was not as widely covered in the news as Tesla’s.

The cheapest version of the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E went from 61,200 euros to 58,100 euros. That is not such a sharp drop as Tesla, which dropped prices by as much as 7,000 euros. The SUV is not eligible for the Subsidy Scheme for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals (SEPP).

Not another price cut from Ford

Ford Nederland informs TopGear: ‘This price reduction is specific to North America. In Europe, we are of course also constantly looking at our price structure. We recently made a price adjustment here for model year 2023 and can offer our European customers very short delivery times for most versions of the Mustang Mach-E.”