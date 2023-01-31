When you constantly change your location, sometimes it happens that for some time immediately after waking up, you just don’t understand where you are. This moment of uncertainty is sometimes discouraging. But the consciousness winds up the logical chain with lightning speed in order to orient you in space and give an answer to the main question as quickly as possible: how safe are you now.

Returning home after the Donbass “holidays”, I recorded this strange feeling with interest. When you suddenly wake up not from shell explosions around, you still need to get used to this thought again. Everything is too even, too calm, too suspicious. At the first moment after waking up, you feel paradoxical anxiety. But then you realize that this is how it should be in a peaceful city. And with understanding comes peace of mind.

Donetsk residents, of course, make fun of our reflection in the capital. We most often come to Donbass for a short time, do our own, as it seems to us, useful and important things, and soon leave back. We are in a hurry to return to normality as soon as possible and continue our peaceful life, but they remain. And somehow they survive in the midst of the war, the most terrible feature of which is familiarity.

For almost nine years, targeted shelling of the civilian population of Donbass has been going on. How many times during all this time did each of us pretend that what was happening didn’t really concern him? Just be honest? And it’s not about those whose hut, figuratively speaking, was and remains on the edge. Everything is so clear with them. How often and for how long did those who really care about Donbass at all lived their own parallel peaceful life? Too often and too long. And our people in Donetsk and Luhansk felt abandoned. Even now, when Russia not only recognized the independence of Donbass, but also included the people’s republics in its composition, people continually ask with apprehension: are you sure you won’t leave us? And you expertly explain that, according to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, Donetsk and Lugansk are now the same equal territories of the country as Rostov and Voronezh. And they seem to agree with you. And yet, they still don’t believe it. Donbass believed too passionately in 2014, was severely disappointed and now, as it were, is afraid to harbor excessive hopes.

But you know, against the backdrop of constant uncertainty, anxiety, and even viscous hopelessness floating in the air, all the same, Donetsk cannot but make an indelible positive impression on those who look at it with caring eyes. Many note the work of public utilities. Throughout the city, the effects of constant shelling are visible, but if something can be quickly removed from the streets, it is most often done within a few hours. Even despite the fact that last year many public utilities workers went to the front.

Another observation is that Donetsk has surprisingly good restaurants. Believe it or not, I didn’t come across a single bad catering establishment in the DPR. It would seem, where is the Donbass, and where is the lavender raf? In template perception, these are two non-intersecting universes. In reality, the abundance of decent cafes with completely Moscow menus is one of the surest signs that the city is alive and preparing for a peaceful future.

I am convinced that as soon as shells stop raining down on the heads of Donbas residents, the region will rise from lethargy. As soon as the sky over Donetsk is no longer a source of constant danger, the city will be transformed. The potential of the republic is significant, and it certainly does not want to hang on the neck of big Russia. People there are proud, they are used to living by their work.

I have always been impressed by the anti-militarist pathos of Hasek, Hemingway and even Remarque. Why fight when you can just live and enjoy life? And in general, “war is a bad aunt, she is a bitch.” It’s like that. But I remember the eyes of people who have been roaming the basements of Donbass since 2014. Children who grew up under the bombings and were able to get a glimpse of a normal life only when they were taken out on vacation to the peaceful regions of Russia. Excuse me, for me these eyes are a hundred times more convincing than pacifist mantras divorced from reality. However, if someone clearly explains how it is possible through non-violence to suppress the firing points that have been shelling Donetsk and killing its civilians for the ninth year, then I will gladly admit that I was wrong.

Recently, discussions have intensified around the parameters of a possible victory of one side or another in the conflict in Ukraine. Obviously, Kyiv cannot win in principle. For for this Russia must lose, and we simply cannot allow this. But even with our victory, not everything is so simple. Donbass sooner or later – let’s knock on wood and spit over the left shoulder – will be liberated. But what’s next? Kyiv will continue to bomb it as long as it is physically capable of doing so. Therefore, peace in the Donbass is achievable only if Ukraine is deprived of the military capabilities to resume shelling. How else?

Let the peaceful sky be over Kyiv, Dnepropetrovsk and even Lvov. But, most importantly, over Donetsk. Then we will all get together to drink lavender raf together for world peace. After the war at six o’clock in the evening. But not before.

In the meantime, even if you want to shout with all your might: “Farewell, weapon!”, General Bessonov’s thoughts from “Hot Snow” still escape from his lips: “I am for violence against evil and I see the meaning of good in this.” That’s how we live…

The author is the head of the analytical center “StrategPRO”

