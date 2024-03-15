This came as a surprise to many: Aaron Donald, defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL, announced his retirement on Friday at the age of 32 after ten years in the league.
“I was lucky enough to play football at the highest level for ten years. “I’m grateful for the people I’ve met along the way, the relationships I’ve built, and the things I’ve accomplished with my teammates and individually,” Donald wrote on social media. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m looking forward to the opportunities off the field.”
Donald is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and played college there. In 2014, the Rams (then still in St. Louis) selected him 13th in the first round of the draft. He spent his entire career with the franchise and won the Super Bowl in their own stadium in 2022. “Not many get drafted by a team, win a title and finish their career with that team. It doesn’t come naturally to me,” he writes.
In each of his ten years, Donald was selected to the Pro Bowl, he was named All-Pro (best player at his position) eight times and was named Defensive Player of the Year in the entire NFL three times. He is considered the best defensive tackle to ever play in the league.
ESPN reporter Field Yates writes on Donald will end up there. However, he can only be accepted after five years at the earliest. Whatever Donald has planned until then, we are guaranteed to see him again at the corresponding ceremony in 2029 at the latest.
