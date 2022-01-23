Their first two mutual toppers this season were spectacular: 0-4 for PSV and 5-0 for Ajax. Today, duel number three mainly seems to be a key match for PSV, the leader who can get four points ahead, but won the Ajax competition for the last time in 2018.











By Maarten Wijffels



‘Payback time‘. That was the word in October at the last clash between Ajax and PSV. Erik ten Hag coined the term at the time to indicate the ambition and hunger within his team. Ajax was looking for revenge for an earlier beating (0-4) in the Johan Cruijff Scale in the summer.

That sentiment is now alive at PSV, but Roger Schmidt avoids war language in his preview. He’s never into seasoned one-liners on his way to competitions anyway. Schmidt will never shoot with a cannon if he can also shoot with a capping pistol. But in the wings, yes, there it is bubbling. Because PSV is one point ahead of Ajax and plays at home. Okay, without an audience. And without important players like Ibrahim Sangaré, André Ramalho and Noni Madueke. But there is an opportunity to make the competition really interesting and tough. With a win, the leader is four points ahead. See also Christians Face Increased Persecution in India

What has PSV taken with them since the torture in October, when Ajax in turn scored 5-0? ,,That after that I think they won everything in the competition”, Ten Hag said in his preview.

That’s not quite right. PSV drew one more time in Heerenveen (1-1), but remained unbeaten in nine matches and took 25 points. That is five more than Ajax. And the goal difference over that period? That hardly differs: 24-7 for PSV and 22-2 for Ajax.

Erik ten Hag (r) and Roger Schmidt. © Pim Ras Photography



But the frontrunner also takes something else with him: a poor balance of toppers over the longer term. They have often been messing around at PSV against Feyenoord and Ajax in recent years. The last time PSV beat Ajax in the competition? September 2018. Mark van Bommel had just succeeded Phillip Cocu as trainer and Ten Hag had just been a coach in Amsterdam for six months.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

What will it arrive at the Philips Stadium on Sunday? Who is pulling or pulling control in the match? What are the personal duels to watch out for? In the latter category, Jordan Teze against Dusan Tadic and Mauro Junior against Antony stand out, both on the wings. At PSV, Mauro Junior can play excellent left back in eight of the ten Eredivisie matches. That he is much more attacker than defender in that position is no problem against the Heerenveens and PECs of this world. But can Mauro also curb Antony’s dribbling? Brazilians together, that will be fun anyway. Or Schmidt should still go for Philipp Max or Philipp Mwene as a left back. See also "Everyone must know ..." A man's desperate warning after the death of his dog. This is not the first time such a thing has happened

Jordan Teze (l) and Dusan Tadic during PSV – Ajax last season. © Pro Shots / Jasper Ruhe



And in midfield he has to decide who replaces Sangaré. Joey Veerman would be the bold choice. Then tomorrow’s brilliant through-pass is just as close as the switchover moment just too late. Marco van Ginkel is safer then, but also less ambitious. Last year it was Olivier Boscagli, when Sangaré was missing due to a suspension. But the Frenchman now has to lead the defense.

And the goalkeepers. That too is a match within a match. There is currently no discussion at Ajax about Remko Pasveer. About Joël Drommel at PSV. He is an unrest factor with every high ball. And when playing soccer, uncertainty is also an asset.



Quote

We will have to be very good. I think it is decided on details. Erik ten Hag

Finally, the strikers. Let’s assume that Brian Brobbey at Ajax and – perhaps – Eran Zahavi at PSV. The Israeli has just returned to fitness after an injury and played half an hour against Telstar in the cup on Thursday. He is not a striker who will hold the balls up front for PSV, but give him a free kick on the edge of the box and Zahavi hits it easily. Last season he seemed to become the match winner at PSV – Ajax in the competition. Only in injury time did Tadic make 1-1 from a penalty.

Last week, Schmidt already said that Ajax remains the favorite for the title. But he thinks the chance of becoming champion has increased for PSV, with 15 rounds to go. Ten Hag: ,,We will have to be very good. I think it is decided on details. My players love these kinds of challenges. The staff too.”