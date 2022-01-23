This week was full of dares that raise the question, among other things, which profession to choose? Bomb disposal expert, tennis pro, foreign minister or banker?

DThis week was full of tests of courage, which, among other things, raise the question of which profession to choose? Explosives expert, for example. Their expertise was in demand when a pedestrian spotted a flashing and beeping object on a bridge over Autobahn 66 between Frankfurt and Wiesbaden and alerted the police. They in turn called the State Criminal Police Office, which in turn called in a bomb squad. And the Autobahn was closed for two hours, which led to certain congestions in the surrounding metropolitan area. The explosives special forces and explosives detection dog did a great job and defused: the smoke detector.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”. See also Emiliano Aguirre, a key figure in human paleontology

The well-founded technique of tennis is not to be underestimated. Going pro seems like a lucrative venture if it weren’t for the annoying side effects. For example, you have to know whether you had Corona or not, whether you can give interviews with Corona and visit school classes and where you were in the last fourteen days before entering, say, Australia. It’s not that easy to overlook, but in the end it doesn’t matter because it’s the fault of the agent.

Just as the thought arises that being a foreign minister with amusing visits to Kiev and Moscow is perhaps the greatest test of professional courage at the moment, we come across a flyer from Commerzbank. “School is over and you’re ready for a new adventure?” asks the bank at your side and advertises that it never gets boring with her. There was a time when being a bank clerk was a much-coveted dream job. Today you obviously need more guts than any smoke alarm defuser. In the headline, Commerzbank entices in capital letters “Shock your friends: become a banker”.