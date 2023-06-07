Wednesday, June 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

After surgery, audiences with Pope Francis are canceled until June 18

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 7, 2023
in World
0
After surgery, audiences with Pope Francis are canceled until June 18


close

AUTOPLAY

Pope Francis was hospitalized for emergency surgeryPope Francis was admitted this June 7 to the Gemelli hospital in Rome to undergo an operation due to the risk of intestinal obstruction and will have to be hospitalized for several days, the Vatican announced.

According to the medical team, the pontiff must remain hospitalized for several days.

The audiences of Pope Francis, who underwent surgery in Rome on Wednesday for an abdominal hernia, were canceled until June 18, the Holy See’s press service told AFP.

The intervention, under general anesthesia, carried out on the 86-year-old Argentine pope, was still underway on Wednesday afternoon. and will require “several days” of hospitalization.

(Developing)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#surgery #audiences #Pope #Francis #canceled #June

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“I ask you to do your job,” priest implores authorities after attack on church in Chihuahua

"I ask you to do your job," priest implores authorities after attack on church in Chihuahua

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result