Behind the shooting registered this Monday morning in the community of Santa Anita, in Chihuahua, who left a burnt out van, a gusty church and as if that were not enough beheaded thrown at the feet of the house of God, the parish priest of the Guachochi Cathedral and in charge of the chapel of said community, Enrique Urzua,He implored the authorities to do their job and defend the residents.

I implore you to put down your weapons, we feel attacked. I ask the authorities to take their role and I pray that God grants them the wisdom to do their job and defend the communities, is heard in the first part of a video that he posted on social networks.

In the video you can see that the priest is inside the church shot, which left dozens of holy images perforated by the shooting attack perpetrated by the hitmen, to whom he asks them to lay down their weapons and desist from violence, since he said that they harm innocent people who live in said community.

We are here in the community of Santa Anita, we find these unfortunate events where the church has been shot at, a beheaded person has been left outside, a burned truck, our church is all damaged, evidently it was not one person, there were several.

On the other hand, the father also launched a call to the authorities at all levels and requested their intervention to restore tranquility to the town of Guachochi.

To the state and federal authorities to take charge of this, to take their role. I ask you to do your job and I pray that God grants you the wisdom to do your job, to defend the communities; we feel attacked… this attack on the temple is an attack on the entire community, ended

A shootout between assumptions cartels he left a headless man, a charred truck and houses shot, even they blasted a church. The shooting was recorded in the community of santa anita, in the town Guachochi, belonging to the state of Chihuahua.

