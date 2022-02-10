Italy.- After passing two years sitting lifeless in a chair, they found the mummified corpse of a 70-year-old woman at her home in the city of Como, northwestern Italy.

It was the police of the Prestino district of the aforementioned city that found the body of the older adult in the house that she lived in during her lifetime.

According to the authorities, the 70-year-old woman was identified as Marinella Beretta and was originally from the municipality of Erba, her death had gone unnoticed for two years because she had no living relatives, and although she was still living in her house due to a usufruct agreement, it no longer belonged to her.

The sale of the house was made to a Swiss man who was not identified, but he was the one who alerted the Italian authorities that something was happening in the property, after the neighbors of the home notified him that the trees in the garden were in a bad state

Given the alert issued to the authorities, the police went to the property to investigate, however, upon entering the house they only found the mummified remains of the woman sitting on a chair where she had died in complete loneliness.

“What happened to Mrs. Marinella Beretta, forgotten in solitude hurts consciences, so it is the duty of a community to remember her life,” said the Italian Minister for Family and Equal Opportunities, Elena Bonetti, 47.

Bonetti added that it is necessary for the communities to stop limiting their horizons only to the private and that they must “heal ties again, take care of each other (…) no one should be left alone.”

Various investigations of the woman’s death are currently being carried out to determine its cause, although the hypothesis is that she died alone. However, the reason why his body was mummified.

This type of natural mummification is rare, although it can occur when the body is exposed to weather conditions such as extreme cold, aridity or lack of oxygen.