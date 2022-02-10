Sebastian Vettel has the aura of a veteran, a relaxed face, longer hair than usual, and above all dry answers and clear opinions. On the eve of his sixteenth season of Formula 1 Seb is a veteran in fact, given that in the seniority ranking among the drivers at the start of the 2022 World Championship he is preceded only by Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, and as such he has a long and lasting vision. short term.

He knows that it makes no sense to overbalance today on the 2022 objectives, he defends without beating about the bush the work of Michael Masi, and with regard to the events in Abu Dhabi he underlines a very clear aspect, that is that Formula 1 must set limits to delimit the needs requests from those who push for the show. Vettel also talked about his future, and here too it was clear: the decision he will make will be linked to the progress of the team, to the prospect that he will take shape when he touches the potential and abilities of the team. Seb can wait a little longer, but he must be convinced that the path he has taken is the right one.

What are your ambitions this year? What motivates you the most a few days after the first tests?

“The new single-seaters, completely new machines. At this particular stage of the season everyone is hoping to be at the top, but realistically I hope we can start in better form than last year. Compared to last season, we will return to having the opportunity to develop the car, so it will be a return to full activity. In 2021 we were quite aware that we would face a long and difficult championship, so I hope this is better ”.

In the past the strengths of this team have been simplicity and speed of reaction, and often the team has managed to overcome what seemed to be its possibilities. Now that it’s expanding, do you think it will take a little longer to achieve success?

“In the past the team has done well, but I hope the present is better. It is true that the team is growing, and having a reshuffling in management is always a somewhat complicated process that takes time, but we hope to be able to achieve good results in acceptable times, the goal is also to become more reactive in the various processes. I believe that this year will be a real test for us that will allow us to put ourselves to the test, last year we did not have the opportunity to work as usual, this year we will be able to evaluate both the new machine and the ability we will have to develop it. “.

Over the past year you have stressed on several occasions that you really appreciate Otmar (Szafnauer). What do you think of him leaving and Mike (Krack) arriving?

“I’ve always liked Otmar and I’ve always had a good relationship with him, frankly I think it’s hard not to have him! He had a very central role in the team, many guys in the team also appreciated him because he had been part of the team for a very long time, and his departure obviously involves some significant changes. But looking ahead, I think Mike is a fantastic purchase and I am looking forward to working on him together, it has been a long time since we worked together, but I think he is an exceptional person and with a great spirit, I am convinced that he will be a nice added value for the team “.

What do you think will be the main challenges that the new technical regulations will impose?

When it comes to driving, the main challenge for all of us will be to adapt as quickly as possible to these cars. The differences can already be felt on the simulator, but I believe that on the track it will be different and that it will depend not only on the new cars themselves, but on the goodness of the individual project. At this moment of the season I have no expectations, simply because we can only look at the car, and even if we are talking about the opponents, so far I think we have only seen mannequins, and it is really impossible to understand who worked well and who did not. The tests will give us some initial indications, but for us one of the key objectives this year is to demonstrate that we are working in the right direction, to confirm that the structure works and that we can build a good car from the beginning and improve it over the course. of the season “.

In the team they emphasize that there is a five-year plan to get to fight for the world title. Do you feel ready to stay on the team for that long?

“The honest answer is… I don’t know. I think this year will bring many, many news, we will grow gradually, but I don’t have an answer to the question, today I don’t have in mind what will happen in such a long period and to be honest I don’t even know what we can aim for in the upcoming season. to start. Then, of course, I am aware that there will come a time when I will also have to think about the future, but now I am really focused only on what awaits us at the start of the season ”.

But is there something that can push you to stay connected to the team?

“I have been in this sport for several years now, I have had some very good seasons and others less so, and today I feel in a group with a great team spirit. Everyone’s goal here is very clear, we want to grow, progress and get to play it in front of us, and with the path I have had over the years I can only have this goal too. If this is the case, I believe that the choices in the future will also come as a consequence “.

We had parted in Abu Dhabi, with a long polemic queue still not entirely subdued. Did you get to hear the FIA? Do you think there will be changes ahead of the start of the new season?

“I don’t really like looking back, what has been has been, but I am convinced that the key to everything is to focus on the needs of the sport, and not so much on the spectacle. In the end, it would still have been a grand finale beyond the winner, ideally perhaps they would have deserved both, but the sport is meant to have only one champion. Returning to Abu Dhabi, I remember that in the race I wondered why we were not allowed to split, but if there is a protocol and rules, just clarify and then go ahead without controversy “

Did you get to talk to Lewis after Abu Dhabi? Were you afraid he might retire?

“I have no idea what he thought, if he really considered stopping or not. From what I see he is very competitive, but it is a question you have to ask him ”.

Do you think Michael Masi is at risk as a referee?

“It was a shame what happened, and I am convinced that at the base all the reasons are linked to two types of interests, namely sport and entertainment. To me, personally, the show does not interest me, as far as I’m concerned this is a sport, and also a very competitive one. It is also fair to consider that sometimes it is not easy to be in the shoes of the referee or in the shoes of Michael, and personally I believe that in recent years he has done a great job considering that he has taken on the responsibility imposed by the role without any warning, immediately after. the sudden death of Charlie (Whiting). He was really very, very focused, and determined to do a good job. But I don’t know anything about his future, personally I hope he stays, because I think overall he did a great job. I know there are a lot of controversies regarding the last race, but I don’t understand them, if you evaluate a broader scenario, he did really well ”.