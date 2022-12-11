Mykola Solsky explained: “There are problems, but dealers did not report any suspension of shipments. The ports use alternative energy sources,” according to Reuters.

Late on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that more than 1.5 million people in the Odessa region, in southern Ukraine, “have been cut off from electricity after Russian drone strikes on the power generation system.”

Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with a series of strikes with missiles and drones.

The local authorities in Odessa said, “Electricity will return to the city’s residents in the coming days,” while the complete repair of the networks may “take 2 to 3 months.”

Ukraine is among the largest producers and exporters of corn and wheat in the world, but its exports have declined significantly due to the Russian military operation.

After a blockade that lasted for nearly 6 months due to the war, 3 Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea in the Odessa region returned to work, at the end of July, according to an agreement between Moscow and Kiev mediated by the United Nations and Turkey.

Data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture showed that grain exports in the first eight days of December “decreased by 47.6 percent, compared to the previous year, to reach 1.09 million tons.”