Paolo Stasi, according to the investigators, knew the person who pulled the trigger and trusted him

According to what has been reconstructed so far by the investigators, the nineteen year old Paolo Stasi he may have been lured out the door of his house by deception. His executors had planned everything.

The boy went down to his house in Francavilla Fontana, in the province of Brindisi, last November 9, as if he were going to meet someone who knew very well and not imagining that it would be his sentence.

He was shot twice, one straight to the chestthe fatal one and the other grazing the shoulder, almost certainly hit while was trying to escape.

According to the investigators, Paolo Stasi trusted that person a lot, who instead put an end to his life for trivial reasons.

Two suspects for the crime of Paolo Stasi

At the moment there are two boys under investigation, one nineteen who would appear to be a close friend of the family and who used to frequent Paolo’s house and a seventeen.

The first, according to an initial reconstruction, would be theexecutor of the lawwhile the second would have it accompanied by motorbike and then allegedly whisked him away from the crime scene.

Both are accused of voluntary crime aggravated by futile motives and premeditation.

The investigators managed to get to them thanks to the frames captured by local surveillance cameras. And also thanks to cell phone by Paolo Stasi.

However, the mystery still remains as to why a boy may have decided to take the life of a close friend of his. What could Paolo Stasi have done so seriously, to be punished in such a way?

It will only be the investigations of the police, which continue unabated, to find the reply to the most important question.

Paolo is described by everyone as a good, kind boy who didn’t usually go to clubs or bad people. What really happened under that house?