Mexico. After it was revealed that actor Henry Cavill will not participate in the fourth season of The Witcher series, His fans demonstrate on social networks and threaten to “do something in protest.”

Great controversy has caused the news that Henry Cavill is not in the cast of the aforementioned television series, whose fourth season will premiere during 2023, and now fans of the actor show their disagreement.

Liam Hemsworth will be the one to replace Cavill in said project with the role of Geralt de Rivia and on Twitter fans of Henry ask that if this does not go, then “that they cancel the series”.

At the moment The reason why Henry Cavill will leave the role is unknown, but it is speculated that it is to play Superman again and for reasons of time he will not be able to get involved with The Witcher.

Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill is Henry’s full name, is a British actor who began his professional career with the film Laguna (2001) and later appeared in British films such as The Count of Monte Cristo and Stardust.

Henry Cavill gains worldwide fame after playing Superman in the movies Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).