Sarah Manrique She belonged to that generation of vedettes and comic actresses of the 90s such as Tula Rodríguez, Mónica Adaro, Lucy Bacigalupo, Mariella Zanetti, Mónica Cabrejos, among others, who appeared in different comedy programs, in addition to being the cover of the famous ‘daily chichas’ for his romances with soccer players.

She made headlines again in 2020, when her ex-husband Manuel ‘Tenchy’ Ugaz accused her on “Magaly TV, la firma” of not letting her see her 12-year-old daughter.

Interestingly, the former Deportivo Municipal player and Carlos Mannucci went to the cameras of Magaly Medina, when years ago, in 2007, it was the ‘magpies’ who supported him with the dancer Lenith Melendez, ‘La Gata’when he entered a hotel in Trujillo, two weeks after Sara Manrique gave birth.

‘Tenchy’ Ugaz asked his ex-partner to reduce the alimony from S/ 2,000 to 1,500. In the meantime, she also revealed that the comic actress’s current husband, Jose Augusto Yoverahad a criminal process for crimes of violation of sexual freedom.

To date, neither Sarah Manrique or ‘Tenchy’ Ugaz have returned to testify about what happened, assuming that everything would be seen by legal means. On Instagram, the last photograph of the former soccer player with his daughter Aiko is from February 2020.

What happened to Sara Manrique?

Despite the low profile and not promoting her social networks, Sara Manrique is not completely far from the show after leaving aside her facet as a comic actress with Carlos Álvarez in “To hell with the news” (2018), “speak, hey” (2017) and “The Humor Poster” (2013).

In July 2020, Sara Manrique and Cindy Marino launched their show “Nights in the Caribbean”, on radio Karibeña, a rogue court space that went from 9:00 pm to 12:00 pm.

Sara Manrique and Cindy Marino, hosts of “Nights in the Karibe”. Photo: Caribbean

In October 2022, the former vedette joined the comedian Cachay to launch “To Cachay with Sara” on YouTube, an interview space whose first guest was Kike Suero, whom days later Magaly Medina would expose being unfaithful to her partner Vicky Torero.

So far, these are the characters that have been interviewed by Sara Manrique and Cachay: Cint G, Tongo’s daughter and former soccer players ‘Little Flowers Y Alfonso Yanez Ramirez, better known as ‘Puchungo’.