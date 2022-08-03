The American “The Daily Beast” website stated that US and South Korean forces will carry out what the military describes as a “kill chain”, targeting missiles and nuclear sites in the north, in addition to the necessary bases for refueling and rearmament.

He added, quoting informed sources, that the maneuvers will culminate in a “decapitation” exercise, where the forces will train to “invade North Korea’s command structure and get rid of leader Kim Jong Un.”

He continued, “Although they are just exercises, it is certain that Kim will take them personally as he did in September 2017, when he ordered the sixth nuclear tests after similar exercises between Washington and Seoul.”

“Decapitation is a mission to target or kill a high-value target,” said David Maxwell, a retired US Army Special Forces colonel. “If you get the commander of the military (which is Kim Jong-un), then in theory, you get the head of the snake.”

Last weekend, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong Sub, agreed to hold the military exercises for the first time since former US President Donald Trump canceled them immediately after his summit with Kim in Singapore in June 2018.

The exercises, which will begin this month, are known as “Ulchi Freedom Shield”, which is named after General Ulchi Mundeok, the commander-in-chief of the Goguryeo Army, who defeated the “Chinese invaders”.

These military exercises come in the midst of a diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Washington, after the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

North Korea criticized the visit, describing it as “brazen interference” by the United States in China’s internal affairs.

A North Korean foreign ministry spokesman said Pyongyang would “fully support” Beijing’s position, blaming Washington for raising tensions in the region.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking US elected official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, while China considered her visit a “great provocation.”