Shakira and Piqué are still in the eye of the hurricane after they announced their separation more than a month ago.

All kinds of things have been rumored in the entertainment media: alleged infidelities, WhatsApp conversations and even separation agreements. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

The truth is that during the hard time that the Barranquilla is experiencing, the request for jail from the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office, which accuses her of six crimes, gave her situation a more dramatic touch. But it seems that even Shakira does not allow herself to fall apart.

This Wednesday, the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’ publishes some photographs of the singer with her children in Miami, United States. In them, assures the medium, her “brave face” is seen.

‘Brave reaction’

According to information from the tabloid in question, Shakira is already leaving Miami after a comfortable vacation in the United States.

Precisely, before the cameras that were looking for his ‘last photo’, surely affected, Shakira showed that she is not broken at all.

The case against Shakira

The Public Prosecutor of the Spanish city of Barcelona requested a sentence of eight years and two months in prison and a fine of 23.8 million euros for the Colombian singer Shakira, accused of six crimes against the Public Treasury for defrauding 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014, pretending that she did not reside in Spain.

The public ministry presented its indictment before the Catalan Justice, after the artist rejected last Wednesday the last agreement of the Prosecutor’s Office to reduce sentences and avoid trial. One more problem, after the separation with the Barcelona defender, Gerard Piqué.

Shakira has already returned the 14.5 million required by the Tax Agency and another three in interest, for which the highly qualified mitigation of damage repair has been applied to reduce the sentence, which could amount to up to six years in prison for each crime.

As none of the sentences requested exceeds two years in prison and there is no record, in the event of a possible conviction Shakira could benefit from a suspension of the sanction and avoid going to prison.

The prosecution maintains that, having resided in Spain for more than 183 days a year,

Shakira “was a tax resident in Spain and had the obligation to pay taxes on all of her worldwide income”, both with respect to IRPF (Individual Income Tax) and wealth tax.

It was known, thanks to an official statement, that the legal part of the singer did not reach an agreement with the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office.

The judge says that there is enough evidence for the artist to go to trial. “We consider that it is a clear violation of the person, of his rights. He has always had impeccable behavior as a taxpayer and a determination to resolve the inconveniences”he warned himself.

