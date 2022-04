How did you feel about this matter?

During protests against President Pedro Castillo’s measures, there were clashes between police and protesters.| Photo: EFE/Aldair Mejía

After a day of demonstrations against Peru’s president, Pedro Castillo, the Peruvian chief executive decided to lift the curfew he had imposed in Lima and the neighboring province of Callao.

According to Canal N, Castillo backed down after a few hours due to social pressure – during the protests, there were clashes between police and protesters. “I announce that from now on we will cancel this mandate. It is to call the Peruvian people to tranquility”, announced the president, in a meeting with parliamentarians at the Congress of the Republic.

The government of Peru had this Tuesday (5) ordered the mobilization of 70 patrols from the Armed Forces in Lima and Callao to support the National Police during the curfew enacted in response to the stoppage of transporters.

Around midnight, Castillo had announced, in a surprising message, the decision that his government had taken to declare a state of emergency in the provinces of Lima and Callao due to the strike carried out by carriers against the increase in fuel prices.

The strike began on Monday of last week, March 28, and spread to several regions of the country, where dozens of roads were temporarily blocked and there were looting and occasional clashes between protesters and police.

These events, however, had not been replicated in the same way in Lima and Callao, where, even so, this measure was enacted, which generated criticism from citizens and politicians of all currents. The order would be in effect until at least 11:59 pm (local time) on Tuesday.

The Peruvian Institute of Sports (IPD) had suspended the match between Sporting Cristal and Flamengo, valid for the Copa Libertadores, scheduled for 22:00 (Brasilia time) at the National Stadium in Lima, due to the curfew. After Castillo’s announcement, Conmebol informed that the game is maintained.