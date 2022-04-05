On the morning of this Tuesday, April 5, Epic Games revealed that Unreal Engine 5 It is now available to all developers in the world. Obviously, there are those who have already been working with this engine for a long time, and among them we have The Coalitionstudy first-party from Xbox who previously surprised us with an impressive demo of this graphics engine. Now, this talented team is back with another one of these demos.

On this occasion we have been presented with a cinematic known as “The Cavern“, which shows us all the potential of the new graphic engine of Epic Games. You can see this demo for yourself below:

In an interview with Xbox Wire, Kate Rayner, Studio Technical Directorspoke a little more about the progress that The Coalition with Unreal Engine 5, revealing that the team has been working on this engine for a year now. About “The Cavern“, the executive mentioned the following:

“We pride ourselves on a couple of things, like the facial animations and the overall quality of the character model. Best of all, these animations are running on an Xbox Series X, and that gives you an idea of ​​the visual fidelity and quality that we can create. Demonstrations like these allow us to learn a lot about the performance of the UE5, and I think it’s easy to say that we’ll be able to create a lot of amazing things with this new technology.”

Last yearThe Coalition mentioned that from that moment all his future projects were already going to be developers with Unreal Engine 5, but for now we still don’t know exactly what this studio is working on.

Publisher’s note: It is more than clear that Unreal Engine 5 is a giant leap in visual terms, and I am dying to see all the projects that will be created with this engine in the future. If many games today look spectacular, I didn’t imagine what the studios will be able to do in a few more years.

Via: The Coalition