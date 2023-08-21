Vere a little over half a year, Ricarda Lang hammered in a stake. The Greens are in the process of becoming “the new business party” in Germany, said the party’s co-chair at the time. At least since last Wednesday you have to put a big question mark behind this claim.

Family Minister Lisa Paus’ veto of Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s (FDP) Growth Opportunities Act makes it clear what the party understands by economic policy. Although Germany is the only large industrialized country that has not yet found its way back to growth after the Corona and Ukraine shock, the Greens want one thing first: to push through higher social spending.