In a statement it said:

Based on the instructions of the Minister of the Interior to follow up the hacking of one of the advertising screens in Uqba bin Nafeh Square in the capital, Baghdad, and the broadcast of immoral material, the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency, after obtaining judicial approvals, and through field work, auditing and monitoring of surveillance cameras, was able to arrest the accused who He hacked.

According to preliminary investigations with him, it was found that he committed this immoral act due to financial problems with the owner of the company that owns the display screen.

His statements were recorded and the necessary legal measures were taken against him and he was referred to the court for judicial approval of his statements.

On Sunday morning, the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency announced the arrest of the accused.

boos and anger

The incident left angry reactions among the residents of the capital, Baghdad, considering what happened as an insult to public decency, and an offense that must be punished, commensurate with the horror of what happened.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, the Iraqi digital expert and specialist in cybersecurity, Muhammad Abdullah, says:

The perpetrator tried to justify his disgraceful behavior by insulting the company that owns the screen in which he works, claiming that there are differences between them, which means that this sabotage act stems from malicious reasons and to tarnish the company’s image.

In addition, piracy offends public taste and is an immoral act that must be held accountable, because even hackers usually have a specific goal or a specific message they want to deliver, and not hacking just to view a porn clip.

How was it hacked?

The hacking mechanism in such cases is through manipulation and control of the broadcast source and control, as the ads are displayed on the screen in two ways, either they are connected to the Internet and with several security holes in them, the hacker can exploit them and control the content displayed on the screen.

Or that the display takes place through external tools and ports such as a memory card or CDs, and the displayed content is manipulated by controlling the main broadcast tool.