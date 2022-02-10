Dhe chief of police in London has announced her resignation after a series of scandals. Cressida Dick said she had “no choice but to resign” after Mayor Sadiq Khan voted no confidence in her. She will remain in office until a successor is appointed. The 61-year-old became the first woman to head the London Metropolitan Police in 2017.

The London police had recently been shaken by a series of scandals of racism, sexism, misogyny and the murder of a young woman by a police officer. The London police were also criticized for the late investigation into the lockdown parties in the government district.

In early February, an independent investigative agency published a report denouncing the “shocking” behavior of British police officers in a variety of ways. Accordingly, between 2016 and 2018, police officers from a specific department exchanged racist, sexist, homophobic and violent messages via WhatsApp and Facebook. The department concerned has since been closed. Mayor Khan was “completely disgusted” by the behavior of the police officers.

The police officer who arrested a young woman on false pretences in March and then raped and killed her has since been dismissed from the police force and sentenced to life imprisonment. The case sparked a heated debate about women’s safety and police internal security policies.





