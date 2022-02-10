The lawsuit is outlined on the grounds that the electric car maker allegedly failed to address widespread racist behavior at its Fremont assembly plant for years. It is not the first time that Elon Musk’s company has faced this type of questioning.

Worker complaints number in the hundreds according to the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), California’s labor justice agency. The complaint, among other things, mentions that company managers and supervisors made racist comments about black workers.

The director of the state labor body, Kevin Kish, stressed that “evidence was found that the Tesla factory in Fremont is a racially segregated workplace”, where black workers face “discrimination in the assignment of tasks, discipline, wages and promotions”.

Some lines of the accusation published by the DFEH and presented this week before the state court offer a clear picture of what is going on in the assembly plant. In part, it refers that a common narrative was the mockery against African-American workers, added to racial insults to later provoke “verbal and physical confrontations” in which the plaintiffs were the ones disciplined for alleged “aggressive or threatening” attitude.

Tesla defends itself against the accusations

In a financial presentation, on February 7, the company announced that it was waiting for the lawsuit, which it described as wrong. At the event, Tesla stated that it “strongly opposes all forms of discrimination and harassment.

The auto giant also stressed that it has a dedicated employee relations team “that responds to and investigates all complaints.” They also pointed out that the demand seems to be focused between the period of 2015 to 2019.

The most valuable automobile entity on the planet is also in a court battle against another class action lawsuit over similar claims, who describe the main plant in California as a “hotbed of racist behavior.” The company’s offer to dismiss the claims was dismissed by a judge last year.

Other lawsuits against the electric car manufacturer

In October of last year, a federal jury ordered the company to pay $137 million to a black former employee who argued that managers at the Fremont factory ignored his complaints of racial misconduct toward him. The money has not reached the hands of the plaintiff because another magistrate is considering the offer to hold a new trial to lower the sum, one of the highest known to compensate a single worker.

Months before this case, a million dollars had been paid to another worker in another complaint of racial discrimination.

On February 1, Kaylen Baker, a gay former employee, alleged she was harassed and physically assaulted by a co-worker at another, smaller plant located in Lathorp. In her complaint, Baker asserted that many of the workers are “forced to go back in time and suffer painful abuse reminiscent of the Jim Crow era,” a pejorative way of calling black people popularized in the United States in the 20th century. XIX.

This case is added to eight other lawsuits filed since last November by workers who say they have suffered sexual harassment.

Media like stream of hate

“Why is the ‘mainstream’ media such an unrelenting stream of hate?” said the company’s owner, Elon Musk, on his Twitter account. The statements were released after the US media made public the demands and the investigation that Tesla is subject to by the United States Securities Market Commission, in which they verify if they comply with an agreement with which the company The organization avoided a fraud charge after a series of claims by Musk.

Why is the “traditional” media such a relentless hatestream? Real question. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2022



Tesla is the most valuable automaker in the world, having dethroned Toyota Motors Group. In the United States, the company is worth more than triple the combined value of manufacturers General Motors and Ford Motors. In 2019, Tesla reported more than $24 billion in revenue.

The success of the company is the vision of the future that supposes the forecast that a good part of the planet’s automotive fleet will be powered by electricity and not by fossil fuels or biofuels.

