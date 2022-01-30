Regardless of whether the results or the forms of play are the best, everything indicates that Gerardo Martino has a well-defined base of soccer players that he has planned to reach the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Mexican team, right now, from the 23 tickets in games, sources close to the Tri confirm that there are at least 18 that have already been delivered.
This situation has meant that several soccer players who are in good shape do not receive opportunities from Martino, which is why they simply look for other teams to be able to live the World Cup dream and others bet on El Tri’s retirement, as is the case with Javier Aquino, who has made the final decision not to be part of the Mexican team for the rest of his career.
The Oaxacan has not received a single opportunity from Martino’s coaching staff in the Argentine’s almost 3 years as Tri coach, despite having an outstanding performance in his mutation from winger to winger, being like that and looking completely out of the fight to get on the train that leads to Qatar 2022, the footballer of the Tigers, has officially renounced the tricolor shirt.
