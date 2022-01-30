The Liga MX Femenil continues to bear fruit and continues to train Mexican soccer players for new and better scenarios, and on this occasion, defender Sofía Álvarez is the protagonist of our story.
Sofía Álvarez, born in Querétaro, has been part of the Roosters Women’s team for eight tournaments and at just 21 she became a team standard, being a defensive starter and one of the best players on the team tournament after tournament.
His perseverance in the games of Gallos earned him to exceed the mark of 100 games played with the queretana, reaching the figure of 105 games prior to his migration to European football, as Valencia followed closely in the footsteps of the queretana and became of the player to reinforce the last line of the team.
Álvarez signed a contract for one season, which ends on June 30, 2022, however, there is the option of extending the link with the Valencian club for one more season.
Sofía has shown a great development on the field of play that allows her to take over the right flank of the pitch very easily, because although her natural position is right back, her speed and explosiveness allow her to reach the extremes and be a threat. additional in the attack, the same situation that was seen in the Gallos Femenil team on several occasions.
Álvarez will wear number 12 on the Valencian team and in his own words describes this new challenge as a new experience that he hopes to enjoy to the fullest but above all to contribute and add to the team with his football. In addition, he affirms that Valencia is one of the biggest clubs in Spain and that he hopes to give his best on the pitch.
