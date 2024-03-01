When it comes to buying a new vehicle, comparisons are very valid, which is why today in Debate We present three very interesting proposals from three car manufacturers, these are sedans: Nissan Versa, Toyota Yaris and Chevrolet Aveo.

All three models stand out in terms of economy and popularity, Nissan, Toyota and Chevrolet are recognized in the automotive market of 2024so without further ado we explain all the details so you can choose the one that best suits you.

And how the vehicle choice Suitable can depend on both its price and its characteristics, so we are also going to share with you what distinguishes each one. Let's get started.

2024 Nissan Versa:

This Nissan model ranked number 1 in sales in what was 2023, its price It is very popular because it is affordable, you can find it from 334,900 pesos in its base model.

The 2024 Nissan Versa comes equipped with a 1.6L engine with 111 horsepower, 5-speed manual transmission and a set of safety systems such as ABS brakes and airbags. It has become even more popular for being an excellent option to be Didi or Uber.

If you want to purchase it with an automobile loan, consider a down payment of 16,745 pesos, the rest of the car value can be financed for a maximum term of 72 monthswith an interest rate of 15.94%.

The monthly payment would be 7,658 pesos. With respect to Car insurance For the Nissan Versa 2024, the most economical option is offered by the insurer CHUBB with a cost of 8,198 pesos in cash or 758 pesos per month if financed.

Toyota Yaris

The Yaris Sedan subcompact car comes with six airbags and has ELR seat belts, in addition to a Toyota Safety Sense safety package that consists of collision systems, automatic lights, lane departure warning and cruise control.

He Toyota Yaris 2024 It is also an alternative if you are looking for an elegant vehicle that fits the possibilities, its base price is 312,800 pesos and the minimum down payment is 10%.

So, if you like the Yaris 2024, consider that at first they would ask you for the amount of 31,280 pesos. This hitch is set for a financing plan for 48 months, with an interest rate of 18.6%.

The monthly payments would be 9,767.85 pesos. As with the Nissan Versa, these values ​​may vary depending on the financial institution and the individual conditions of the buyer such as their credit history.

Chevrolet Aveo

And finally, the Chevrolet Aveo 2024 which also offers you flexible financing conditions. Its a price In the automotive market it is 292,400 pesos, it is the most economical option of the three options that we share with you.

The minimum down payment is 10%, which is equivalent to 29,240 pesos, the rest of the value of your new sedan car It can be paid with a 60-month financing plan. In this case, the Aveo is in the middle position, since the Versa offers you 72 months and the Yaris 48.

The monthly payment would be 9,121.57 pesos. Chevrolet's 2024 Aveo comes equipped with a 1.5L 4 cylinder engine6-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission, 8-inch touch screen, 15-inch aluminum wheels, 6 airbags, sensors and rear view camera, disc brakes with ABS on all 4 wheels and anti-theft alarm among other features .

As he Nissan Versa, Toyota Yaris and Chevrolet Aveo offer affordable options for those looking to purchase a vehicle on credit in 2024. Each has its own advantages in terms of price, features and financing options, so the final choice will depend on individual preferences and your own needs.