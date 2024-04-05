QAnama and Colombia defended this Friday their handling of the crisis derived from the avalanche of irregular migrants crossing the dangerous Darién junglethe natural border between both countries, after criticism from humanitarian entities that accuse the abandonment of these travelers by both Governments, and asked for more cooperation from the international community.

“The challenge of migration transcends our two countries, It is a regional and global challenge. And we do not accept that it is said that we have abandoned the population in Darién because that is not the case. Colombia and Panama have made great efforts,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Luis Gilberto Murillo, after a meeting with his colleague from Panama, Janaina Tewaney, at the Panamanian Foreign Ministry.

The organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused the authorities of Colombia and Panama last Wednesday of not being “protecting or helping” the thousands of migrants crossing the Darién, a figure that exceeded 500,000 in 2023, a historical maximum. nor to investigate the abuses, including sexual assaults, of which they are victims.

“We take note of the (HRW) report but we would also like the efforts of both countries to be recognized (…) we are the ones who are managing the crisis at this moment (…) These organizations that prepare these reports must also help us to request greater support from the international community in the management of resources, which is something that Panama and Colombia have also agreed on,” said Foreign Minister Tewaney.

Both countries face “a challenge of such proportions” regarding the growing migratory flow through the Dariénwhich “is not a migratory route” but rather a UNESCO World Heritage jungle since 1981, so “there are many things” that must be improved and that is what “the coordination” that Panama and Colombia are trying to strengthen is all about, acknowledged the minister.

The report 'Abandoned in the jungle: Protection and assistance for migrants and asylum seekers in the Darién Gap' by HRW denounces that efforts in the area to guarantee access to food, water and basic health services are insufficient, which It affects the rights of both migrants and local communities that have been marginalized for years and suffer from high rates of poverty and lack of opportunities.

They ask for more resources to strengthen the measures underway

Panama receives migrants in stations with the presence of a dozen international organizationswhere he takes some of their biometric data – statistics show that the vast majority are Venezuelans – and offers them health care and food before boarding them on buses, paid for by the travelers themselves, that take them to neighboring Costa Rica so they can continue on your way to North America.

In the case of Panama, “our relationship with migrants is different because they do not come on a highway, they go through a jungle that is very hostile, It is up to us to provide immediate care to those migrants who are devastated“We need resources in that regard (…) important economic aid,” said the chancellor.

“The international community has to be supportive of our countries. That is why we are also calling for us to reactivate the tripartite mechanism with the United States to be able to discuss these issues, because everyone's participation is needed,” added the Colombian Foreign Minister.

HRW expressed its regret that Colombia lacks “a clear strategy to guarantee the rights of migrants who cross” the jungle, which adds to the “the scarce state presence in the region”, leaving them in the hands of armed groups such as the paramilitary band the Clan del Golfo, which in recent years, in addition to drug trafficking, has become involved in migrant trafficking.

Murillo affirmed that his country is carrying out “concrete” actions to confront the crisis of migrants in transitamong them the “blows” that Colombian authorities are giving to criminal networks, or the implementation of safe mobility agreed with the United States.

Another measure highlighted by the Colombian Foreign Minister is the initiative to create the Northern Darien Biosphere Reservewhich “should be approved by UNESCO probably this year or next.”

“Darién should not be known for the tragedy that is being experienced there today but for the offer of biodiversity, communities and nature tourism, we are talking about those issues today” with the chancellor of Panama, he added.

