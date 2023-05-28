Home page World

The 50th Grammy Awards in 2008: Beyoncé and Tina Turner performing together. © IMAGO/Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Network

Tina Turner was one of the biggest inspirations for singer Beyoncé. However, “Queen B” drew negative comments for paying homage to the late rock legend.

Munich – After the death of rock legend Tina Turner, Beyoncé published a tribute to her great role model on her website. On Friday, the pop star also interrupted a performance during a concert on her Renaissance World Tour to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner. “Queen B” received some negative comments on social media.

Beyoncé pays tribute to her idol: ‘I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner’

“My Beloved Queen,” Beyoncé captioned a picture with Turner on her own website, thanking her for the inspiration and for paving the way. “You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.” Tina Turner is actually the reason why she became a singer, Beyoncé then revealed at a concert on Friday. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner,” the singer told her audience. She then urged her fans to scream to “make her feel your love.”

Criticism of reference to Tina Turner in Beyoncé’s lyrics

In the However, Beyoncé received some negative comments on social media to her tribute to Tina Turner. “I don’t want to see tributes from evil Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Tina Turner,” read one post. The background to the criticism was a song by R&B singer Beyoncé with her husband Jay-Z from 2013. It referred to Tina Turner’s abusive ex-husband, Ike, with whom the rock legend formed a duo at the beginning of her career .

Jay-Z and Beyoncé would make fun of Tina Turner (birth name Anna Mae) who was beaten up by Ike Turner in the song “Drunk in Love,” psychologist Jessica Taylor tweeted on Wednesday. The song also references a moment when Tina’s then-husband pushed a cake in her face with the words “Now eat the cake, Anna Mae.”

After the release of the song, it became Line controversial. She was “not surprised” that Jay-Z compared herself to Ike, Taylor quoted a statement from Tina Turner as saying. However, the scene from the biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It? that Drunk in Love alludes to was said to be purely fictional.

Criticism unfounded? Beyoncé and Tina Turner remained friends after the song was released

Other commentators, however, consider the conflict to be constructed or suspect other motives. “Unbelievable how many white women are using the death of a black woman to spread hate and misinformation about two women who actually loved and respected each other,” wrote one Twitter user. Tina Turner understood that the text took artistic liberties based on a film line. Even after the song was released, Beyoncé and Tina Turner remained friends, he said comment further.

Tina Turner recalled that even when she was alive she didn’t want her abuse to be mentioned every time her name was mentioned other Twitter users. “There’s no way she would want her death to be overshadowed by this,” the post continued. Beyoncé and Tina Turner performed together at the 50th Grammy Awards ceremony in 2008. There are two important Tina’s in her life, “Queen B” once said. “Every once in a while when I think of inspiration, I think of the two Tina’s in my life — my mother, Tina, and of course, the incredible Tina Turner.”