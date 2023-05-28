In the village of Saqqara in Egypt, archaeologists led by Mustafa Wizari, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, discovered two ancient workshops for the mummification of dead people and animals, as well as two tombs and collections of artifacts. This was reported on May 27 by the publication Daily News Egypt.

“The human workshop is rectangular and designed in such a way that it is divided into several rooms equipped with stone beds on which the deceased lay down for mummification,” the article says.

Inside each room were clay pots, tools and ritual vessels for mummification. Inside the animal workshop, several burials and bronze tools used for the embalming process were found.

Also, the first discovered tomb belongs to the 5th dynasty (2400 BC). The second tomb is from the 18th Dynasty (1400 BC).

Earlier, on April 25, archaeologists in Peru discovered the remains of a man believed to be over 1,000 years old. The mummy is well preserved: part of the skin and hair is not damaged.