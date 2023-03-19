Azahara “N”, the young woman apprehended last night by the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office for the death of Norma Lizbeth in Teotihuacán, has been admitted to the Quinta del Bosquethe Internment Center for Adolescents in the Mexico state.

According to the authorities, Azahara “N”, 14 years old, was made available for her possible intervention in the crime of qualified homicide of Norma LizbethYoung man who died from head trauma caused by the beating that her attacker gave her on February 21 outside the Official Secondary School 0518 Annex to the Normal Teotihuacán “Los Jaguares”, where both studied.

Norma was days away from turning 15

Norma, who died from beatings received by a classmate from her school in Teotihuacán, in the State of Mexico, was weeks away from turning 15 and was very excited, said her mother, who asked only for a "cake" to celebrate , because they did not have the financial resources to throw a big party for him. Just as her sister also remembered the last words that Norma said before dying in her arms.

Her dream of hers was to have a very wide dress to dance in, and I told her no, because I had no money, she said, because she told Norma that to throw a big party they had to save a year or two in advance , because the money her husband earned was not enough to throw her a party like her daughter wanted.

Norma replied that she already knew the financial situation her family was going through, so she only ordered a cake.

Yes, I know how we are, it doesn’t matter, you buy me a cake, the mother of the young woman, who was a victim of bullying at the secondary school she attended in Teotihuacán, said in an interview for Telediario.

Next April 25 Norma would be 15 years old, but that day so awaited by the young woman will no longer be able to enjoy it or be by the side of her parents, who are devastated by her cruel death.

It was on February 21 when Norma went to an appointment with her attacker to “solve her problems” with blows, a day on which she would not imagine that her life was going to end.

Alma, I feel like I’m going to faint, were Norma’s last words to her sister Alma before she died.