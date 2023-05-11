Mexico City.- The night of May 10 awaited a surprise for the capital. At different points in the center and south of Mexico City, the movement of the ground was felt as a result of an earthquake of 3.0 degrees of magnitude registered, according to the National Seismological Service (SSN) three kilometers northeast of the Magdalena Contreras mayor’s office.

Claudia SheinbaumHead of Government of CDMX reported on social networks that “everything is calm after the earthquake perceived in some municipalities”.

On social networks, the SSN publication reached more than 700 comments in a few minutes. Many Twitter users mistrusted the information disseminated since, according to his impressions, the movement was of much greater intensity.

Due to the shallow depth of barely 1 kilometer in which the earthquake occurred, thousands of residents of the capital had the sensation of having experienced a more intense movement.

For its part, the Comprehensive Secretariat of Civil Protection Risks of the CDMX, reported on social networks that, fortunately, no incidents reported derived from the earthquake registered tonight.

replicas

Minutes later, a replica of the 3.0 earthquake registered northeast of the Magdalena Contreras mayor’s office could be felt. The SSN reported that this time the epicenter was north of Magdalena Contreras in CDMX, and the magnitude was 1.3.

Also to the northeast of the same town hall, a new magnitude 1.6 earthquake was recorded and with a depth of 1 kilometer from the previous ones.