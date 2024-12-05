kim kardashian She seems to be a big lover of the products. Elon Musk. If in recent months she has walked around with her personalized Cibertruck – which has made her the center of all eyes and some criticism -, now, Kanye West’s ex has acquired a new product from the Tesla company that has not left no one indifferent, a humanoid robot prototype known as Optimus Bot.

The Optimus Bot came to pick up Kim Kardashian inside the Cybercab



instagram kim kardashian





This complex robot, which could well have come out of a science fiction movie, has been his companion for a spin in another of the innovations recently presented by one of the richest men in the world, the Cybercaba futuristic electric vehicle model that uses artificial intelligence and whose price will be around 27,000 euros.

The celebrity has had the opportunity to be one of the first to test the autonomous taxi without a steering wheel in which she will surely have enjoyed with her new friend the large central screen on which she can play video games or watch series and movies. This model could hit the market in the coming years.

The vehicle not only came to pick her up, but a surprise companion was waiting for her inside, an android that is still in the development phase and whose purpose is to become a multifunctional home assistant. The first units of this design could begin operating in Musk’s factories very soon, but unlike of Kim, the average mortal will have to wait to get one of these robotic specimens, at least, until 2027.









This robot is capable of performing simple commands like this



This particular specimen had a striking body with human appearance but in a golden tonedecorated like this for the occasion, that is, to match the Cybercab and the businesswoman’s look. The first viral interaction between the two occurred a day earlier, when the eldest of the Kardashians was testing the interactive capabilities of the robot by asking the new Tesla toy to complete the gesture of a heart with its hand, which it did very naturally. In addition, he exhibited his abilities by challenging her to run a race after starting to surf a wave.

Although there is still no release date for the Optimus, what is known is that Its price would be around 20,000 euros.