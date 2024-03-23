Rumors about a possible breakup between Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa They captured the full attention of the Argentine and Peruvian press in recent weeks. The couple has decided to speak out, each on their own and separately, about these speculations. Milett is located in Lime, Peru, and he was seen without Marcelo's presence, which has generated great curiosity about what happens between the two. Next, we tell you what Tinelli said about his supposed separation from the Peruvian model.

What did Marcelo Tinelli say about rumors of the end of his romance with Milett Figueroa?

Some days ago, Marcelo TinelliHe ruled out plans to marry or start a family with his girlfriend Milett Figueroa. “I'm not going to get married now, I'm not thinking about that. No, no interest in having children at the moment,” Tinelli said in conversation with journalist Ángel de Brito for the 'LAM' program.

Then, Marcelo was not seen in theArgentina Fashion Weekevent in which he participated Milett Figueroa. The Peruvian model was in charge of closing the catwalk showing the best fall-winter 2024 collections from important designers from that country.

These events caused the entertainment media to begin to speculate that the love between them had ended and they had ended the relationship secretly.

For this reason, Marcelo Tinelli was recently approached by a reporter from the Argentine media 'Paparazzi', who did not hesitate to ask him about the rumors of the end of his romance with Milett Figueroa: “This week there was a lot of talk about Milett. Everything is alright?”.

In this regard, the TV host decided to break his silence. “Excellently good, very good. Excellent. I don't know where they get that from,” were Marcelo's words.

What did Milett Figueroa say about her relationship with Marcelo Tinelli?

On his return to Peru, Milett Figueroa was approached by a reporter from the program 'Amor y fuego', who asked her about the rumors of the end of her romance, to which she responded: “There is no separation (with Marcelo Tinelli), we are good in the relationship and we have to “Enjoy love, we don't separate. I never talk about the relationship, the truth is that I prefer to enjoy and be happy.”

Why didn't Marcelo Tinelli come to Peru with Milett Figueroa?

It should be noted that Milett Figueroa He is now in Lima and Marcelo did not come to the capital. In this regard, Tinelli explained the important reason why he did not come to Peru.

“I'm going to Mexico to work,” commented Marcelo Tinelli, who has shown, on his social networks, that he is recording some scenes in that country for the Amazon Prime series 'LOL', in which it is speculated that he will have the position of presenter.

It is appropriate to mention that Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa will meet again on March 31 for the Argentine driver's birthday.

Marcelo Tinelli is enjoying his stay in Mexico. Photo: Instagram/Marcelo Tinelli

