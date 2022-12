European Parliament headquarters in Strasbourg, France: hundreds of thousands of euros were found in Eva Kaili’s house, during investigations of bribes paid by Morocco and Qatar 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Shortly before the World Cup final, Qatari diplomacy sent a message that could not be clearer in reaction to the first measures taken by the European Union, after the revelations of corruption linked to the country that hosted the world competition and which refer to the former vice-president of the European Parliament, the Greek Eva Kaili.

“We firmly reject the accusations that associate our government with failures,” said the spokesman for Qatari diplomacy. “Inaccurate information leaked to the media by those involved in the investigation aimed to manipulate public opinion and distort the views of parliamentarians,” he added.

On Thursday last week (15), six days after the revelation of the case and the arrest of four people, including Eva Kaili, Parliament approved by an overwhelming majority a resolution in which it says it is “horrified” by the corruption case. .

MEPs demand that all work related to Qatar be suspended, especially on visa liberalization and the air deal between the EU and the emirate, that visits be postponed and that the badges of representatives of Qatari interests be blocked from access to the Parliament until judicial inquiries evolve.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Europe has been in a race to diversify its gas sources across the planet. In this context, the blockade of Qatar would be very harmful for the European continent.