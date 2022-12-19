It’s been a few years now since the adventures in animated form of Blue Exorcist stopped, leaving fans wondering if a continuation could ever come in the future, and the answer recently came right during the Jump Party ’23.

During the event held last weekend, a new anime for TV dedicated to the manga series was announced Kazue Katowhich however does not currently have a release date or launch window, but only a trailer:

To celebrate the big announcement, same Kato he shared on Twitter a nice illustration:

Published on Jump SQ way back in 2000, the manga series Blue Exorcist it then arrived for publication in Italy thanks to the publisher Sandwiches under the label Planet Manga. The success of the work has guaranteed him some animated transpositions, the first in 2011 together with the OAV Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Homea film in 2012, and the anime Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga in 2017.

Source: Jump Party ’23 Street Anime News Network