Princess Kate is receiving chemotherapy, she says in a video message. © Tolga Akmen/AFP POOL/AP/dpa

Messages are sent from all over the world. Governments in the US, France and Canada wish Princess Kate a speedy recovery following her cancer diagnosis. Harry and Meghan also speak out.

London – Princess Kate received a lot of support after announcing her cancer diagnosis. For British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the 42-year-old is showing enormous courage with her statement. “I know I speak for the whole country when I wish her a speedy and full recovery, and I look forward to seeing her back in action when she is ready,” Sunak said.

Tweet with video

French President Emmanuel Macron also announced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on behalf of his wife Brigitte: “Your Highness, in this difficult time that you are going through, Brigitte and I wish you a full recovery. Your strength and resilience inspire us all.”

Wishes for recovery from all over the world

The US government also expressed its condolences. Our thoughts are with Kate, her family and her friends, said spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre in Washington. “And of course we wish her a full recovery.” It is now particularly important to respect her privacy. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also sent well wishes.

After weeks of speculation about her health, Kate addressed the public in a video message. She had abdominal surgery in mid-January and has not appeared in public since. Tests after the operation revealed that there was cancer, she said in the video. On the advice of her medical team, she is now receiving preventive chemotherapy.

Condolences also from the royal family

Kate's brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan also spoke up. “We wish Kate and the family health and healing and hope that they can do so privately and in peace,” said a statement from Harry and Meghan, whose official titles are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple retired from their royal duties several years ago and now lives in the USA with their two children. The relationship with the royal family in Great Britain is considered to be broken after various allegations.

When it became known that Harry's father, King Charles III. While being treated for cancer, Harry quickly traveled to London. During the short visit he met his father, but according to consistent media reports, he did not meet his brother Prince William, heir to the throne and Kate's husband.

Weeks of speculation

In his statement, British Prime Minister Sunak criticized the fact that wild speculation about Kate's health had spread on the Internet. When it comes to health, she needs to be given the same privacy as everyone else.

King Charles praised the openness of his “beloved daughter-in-law” Kate. The monarch was “so proud of Catherine for her courage,” it said in a statement. Kate's brother, James Middleton, posted a childhood photo on Instagram: “Over the years we have climbed many mountains together. As a family we will also climb this with you.” dpa