Charles III spoke of Kate Middleton's pride after her cancer confession

King Charles III of Great Britain said he was proud of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who spoke about cancer. The Guardian newspaper wrote about this with reference to a representative of Buckingham Palace.

The publication notes that Charles III is very proud of Kate and her courage in speaking out. According to the publication, King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla “will continue to provide support and love to the entire family during this difficult time.”

On March 22, it was reported that Middleton underwent surgery due to cancer. According to the princess, the news of the disease was a blow to her family. She noted that her loved ones are doing everything to help her cope with the disease.