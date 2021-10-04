China has become a controversial country after announcing that it will ban the ‘effeminate characters’ from anime and video games. This request has already been complied with by large companies, such as Riot games, owner of League of Legends. Now his new ban will break otaku hearts.

The central government of China has given the order to ban all anime that can be considered violent, vulgar or pornographic.

The order was made through the National Radio and Television Administration from China, which mentioned in its statement that children and young people are the main audience for Japanese animated series, so they have the obligation to regulate what messages they transmit to youth.

So, the government of China decide which animes promote the values ​​of the Communist Party of China, What ‘the truth, the good and the beauty’ and which ones don’t.

Measures like this that regulate anime, as well as the aforementioned on effeminate characters in video games seek to promote the ‘healthy growth of young population’.

This regulation has already come into action and there are series that are already leaving the transmission services of China.

What anime series have been banned in China?

Until now, the central government of China has only withdrawn from official broadcasts to anime Ultraman Tiga, a series that continues the stories of a steel giant from the genre franchise tokusatsu . So far, the regulatory institution has not given explanations in this regard.

This has ignited the social networks of China, because the otaku community did not take anything well that their favorite characters can be removed without any other option. Furthermore, unlike the West, in ChinaMany of these anime series cannot be viewed otherwise, given the country’s restrictive transmission and streaming policies.

