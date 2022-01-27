Falling in training for a cyclist is part of the risks of the job, in a way. But the fact that Brandon Rivera had an accident in Colombia just 3 days after the terrible one of captain Egan Bernal is sensational. Among other things, the 25-year-old Colombian was hospitalized in the La Sabana university clinic in Chia, the same as Bernal: fortunately, reassuring news about his programs is arriving on the latter.

WOUNDS – The dynamics of the accident are still uncertain. Rivera was part of the Ineos-Grenadies training group who had chosen Colombia to train at high altitude: all in the department of Cundinamarca, not far from the areas of origin of Bernal. Among others, there were Amador, Carlos Rodriguez, Fraile and Carapaz, the latter now leaving for Europe because he planned to make his debut at the Etoile de Besseges from 2 to 6 February. According to what Ineos-Grenadiers wrote in an official statement, he sustained an elbow fracture in addition to the dislocation of the acromion claveare joint.