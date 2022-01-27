Radio show Mattie and Marieke by Qmusic has won the Golden RadioRing 2021. The morning show by Mattie Valk and Marieke Elsinga received the most votes from the public, as it turned out on Thursday during the presentation of the annual prize organized by AvroTros. Last year the duo won the individual Silver Radio Stars for best male and female presenter.

The Silver Radio Star for best female presenter this year went to Annemieke Schollaardt, who works at NPO Radio2/AvroTros. Qmusic presenter Bram Krikke won the Silver Radio Star for best male presenter. The Golden Podcast went to the podcast ‘BROERS’, made by Sam and Rijk Hofman.

The RadioRing 2021 was presented by Tineke de Nooij, the first female radio DJ in the Netherlands. It was the sixteenth time that the award was presented. Other nominees were Ekdom in the Morning (Radio 10), Party for Friday (3FM/AvroTros), summertime (Radio 10) and The State of Stasse (NPO Radio 2/KRO-NCRV).