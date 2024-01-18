After surpassing its American competitor in terms of smartphone sales last year, for the first time since 2010 (according to IDC), the giant South Korean electronics company held its annual conference in San Jose, in the heart of Silicon Valley.

With the support of online stars, including the most famous YouTuber in the world, the American Mr. Best, and the Canadian influencer of Moroccan origin, Pokimane, the brand unveiled the Galaxy S24 phone (price starting at $800) and the S24 Plus. S24+ (starting at $1,000) and S24 Ultra ($1,300).

These new devices will “widely disseminate the changes” coming from generative AI, according to head of the Mobile Experiments Unit TM Roh.

This technology, which allows the production of content (including text and images) based on a simple request in everyday language, has taken the world by storm in 2023, sparking a heated race between the major technology groups.

Samsung has first highlighted its own instant translation tool, which can be used during phone conversations or in person. Drew Blackard, one of the vice presidents of the South Korean company, said, “It is like having a personal translator” for the user.

Search by pictures

The new artificial intelligence features will also help users write messages of a formal nature or others in a more enjoyable style (in the manner of Shakespeare, for example), or even summarize conversations while driving a car, while identifying the content of the messages and the identity of their senders.

The Circle to Search tool, developed by Google, allows you to draw a circle on an object whose image appears in any application (a piece of furniture on a YouTube video, for example) and ask a question on the phone (for example, “Where can I find… This sofa?

Samsung smartphones operate on Google's Android operating system, which powers the majority of smartphones in the world and competes strongly with the iOS operating system for iPhone devices.

Keen to maintain its image as a company that sets rather than follows technology trends, Apple officials usually mention generative AI only reluctantly. But in November, the head of the giant American group, Tim Cook, admitted to investing “more than a little in this area,” in response to an analyst’s question.

In 2023, Apple will acquire the largest share of the global smartphone market (20 percent), ahead of Samsung for the first time since 2010, according to a study conducted by IDC, the results of which were published on Monday.

Similar to the “iPhone 15” phones that were launched last year, the “S24” phone from Samsung is made of titanium, which is a more durable material, according to the company.

The artificial intelligence in the new Samsung phones will also contribute to improving the devices’ cameras to give better quality to users’ images.

On Wednesday, Samsung also presented a new health accessory connected to the Internet, a ring called the “Galaxy Ring,” without providing further details at the present time.