To prove the theft, there are also those who went out of their way to create comparative images which make explicit the similarity between the creatures of the two games.

Palworld by Pocketpair is about to be released and fans of the Pokémon I'm on a war footing over the design of some monsters “stolen” from the series Game Freak . The request being made is to not support the game in any way, considering the lack of creativity.

Copy paste

It's hard not to see similarities

In fact, it is really difficult not to see similarities between the monsters shown in the image. In some cases it seems to be faced with simple reworkings, they are so identical.

Considering that even the game itself appears to have taken more than a few mechanics from the Pokémon series, despite the decidedly darker tones and the more marked presence of violence and exploitation of the little monsters, who here can practically be used as slaves.

After all, we imagine that if Game Freaks or Nintendo could have done something, they would have already done so, given that Palworld has been in early access for some time. Perhaps they will take action when the final version launches.

Palworld fans themselves have expressed concerns about the official forum of the game due to too many similarities with the Pokémon series, which could violate its copyright.